Local health charity named official partner of Mapledurham Run

THE ROYAL Berks Charity has been named the official charity partner of the Mapledurham Run later this year.

On Sunday, November 15, runners will embark on both 10km and half marathon trails across woodland paths, private estates and muddy meadows.

The charity supports the work of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust and raises money to improve patient facilities, buy up-to-date medical equipment, and improve the welfare of staff.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as the charity partner for this event and will be with our runners every step of the way,” said Martin Butler, fundraising manager.

And as the official charity partner, Berks Royal Charity is offering half price spaces for both the 10km and half marathon routes, alongside a team of 18 runners.

“To ensure safety for runners and organisers this year, the Mapledurham Run is implementing various Covid-safety measures, including staggered start times, fewer participants, and no on-the-day entries.”

For details, email martin.butler@ royalberkshire.nhs.uk