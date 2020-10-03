Local heroes help pump out med-tech for Covid patients

A GLOBAL medical technology company has won a Thames Valley Local Hero Award — and it’s based in Winnersh.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, also known as BD, received the award for its recent Family and Friends Initiative.

BD provides infusion pumps, which deliver potentially life-saving medication to coronavirus patients in NHS hospitals.

And to keep up with increased demand, it launched a project which saw company associates and their loved ones join forces to distribute this vital equipment.

As part of the initiative, the company trained an additional workforce of 34 friends and family at its headquarters in Winnersh, transforming the office’s third floor into a temporary commissioning centre.

Mike Fairbourn, BD’s general manager in the UK and Ireland said: “The project was no mean feat.

“When we understood the scale of the task and logistics, we knew we would need the help from our own local heroes to pull it off.

“We’re delighted with the accolade and it’s a great recognition to all of our BD Family and Friends who helped.”

In just under 10 weeks, loved ones were taught how to safely unbox, inspect, configure and repack pumps to send to hospitals.

“To us, they, along with all our key workers, are the true heroes,” Mr Fairbourn added.

The Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce, which organised the award, wanted to showcase the work of local businesses and commemorate their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hero Awards scheme launched in August to “recognise and celebrate the spirit of businesses” across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Swindon.

Award winners are automatically entered into the UK Business Heroes initiative, run by the British Chambers of Commerce, for recognition on a national scale.

To find out more about BD, visit: www.bd.com/en-uk