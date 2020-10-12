Local IT firm lends a helping hand

A LOCAL IT company has been offering a helping hand to charities impacted by the pandemic.

SecureCloud+, based in neighbouring Reading, has partnered with Reading Association for the Blind (RAB) and SSAFA Reading to deliver care packages to the local community.

Throughout September, the two charities successfully delivered over 300 gift parcels to their members, which were donated by SecureCloud+ in order to raise people’s spirits during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The care packages included items such as facemasks, hand sanitisers, stress balls and office stationery to help the charities’ staff members transition through the pandemic.

RAB is an organisation which supports visually impaired people in Reading to live full and active lives, and has been doing so since 1883.

Adele Barnett-Ward, CEO, said: “We are so grateful for SecureCloud+’s support and generosity during this challenging time.

“While lockdown is lifting for most, the challenges of maintaining social distance when you have a visual impairment mean that many of our service users are still unable to get out and about.”

And SSAFA Reading supports members of the Armed Forces community in the town, working closely with the Gurkha women of Reading.

Pam Reynolds BEM, one of the charity’s volunteers, commented: “We would like to send our thanks to SecureCloud+ for their kind gesture to help our members.

“These wonderful gifts will be a welcome boost to the Gurkha Community.”

Speaking about the initiative, Peter Williamson, CEO of Secure Cloud+ added: “We must support the community in any way we can. Helping the community is one of our core ethos as an organisation.

“We are in awe of the work these charities do in the community and we hope that the care packages give their members a boost as we work together through the pandemic.”