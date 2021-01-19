Local learning disability charity receives charitable donation

A LEARNING disability charity received a helping hand from David Wilson Homes as part of its Community Fund scheme.

Promise Inclusion was given £1,000 to support children and adults with learning disabilities and autism, as well as their carers and families.

Mary Durman, CEO of Promise Inclusion, said: “We want to ensure that the adults and young people who use Promise Inclusion’s facilities and services continue to receive the very best of support and the £1,000 donation from David Wilson Homes has made this possible.”

She said it was fantastic to see the developer helping local charities.

Since 1997, Promise Inclusion has supported those with learning disabilities and their families with facilities including Family Liaison Service and Carers support groups.

The charity also runs workshops and respite activities for carers, siblings support groups, a Youth Group for young people with learning disabilities and autism, and three social groups for adults in both Wokingham and Bracknell to enable them to make friends and reduce their social isolation.

Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said they strive to support the communities around company developments as much as possible.

“It has been a difficult year for all and we are pleased to support Promise Inclusion’s excellent work through this tough time with our Community Fund scheme,” he said.

The charity continued to support its members throughout the pandemic by working with local supermarkets to source care packages for some of their most disadvantaged members.

Promise Inclusion is providing a mix of services either face to face or via Zoom, phone or email to ensure the needs of all their members are met.

For more information, visit: www.promiseinclusion.org.