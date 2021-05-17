Local plan: Crowthorne residents say ‘yes’

RESIDENTS in Crowthorne voted in a referendum last week for the parish’s local plan.

Crowthorne Parish residents voted on key planning and environmental policies as part of the Crowthorne’s Neighbourhood Plan on Thursday, May 6.

The Plan contains details of projects which the Parish will look to secure resources to fund.

In the event of a majority vote in favour, the Plan will be adopted as part of the statutory development plan for the area.

If adopted, the plan will be referred to the Local Planning Authority to determine the outcome of planning applications.

The polling result, announced on Crowthorne Parish Council’s Facebook page on Friday, May 7, showed that 1,185 residents voted in favour, with 184 voting against.

To find out more information, visit crowthornepc.org.uk