Local prep school to welcome girls

A READING-based prep school is making preparations to go co-ed.

From January, girls will be welcomed to the pre-reception class of St Edward’s Prep.

The school has been for boys only since 1947, and the Little Griffins will be making history.

And there will be a new headteacher, current deputy Jonathan Parsons is stepping up to lead the new-look school.

He said: “We have thought very carefully before taking this decision.

“The school has been exploring the option of moving to co-education for some time, and recently carried out a consultation process with our current families, who were overwhelmingly in favour.

“We are extremely proud of the quality of learning we have always offered to our boys, and of the excellent outcomes achieved by them.

“However, there has been a shift of opinion in our community, in education and the wider world, that a more inclusive environment, one in which boys and girls work side-by-side, is better for the development of the whole child both pastorally and academically.”

He added that over the next few months, the school will plan carefully to ensure a smooth and successful transition.