The Wokingham Paper

Local prep school to welcome girls

by Jess Warren0
Picture: St Edwards Prep

A READING-based prep school is making preparations to go co-ed.

From January, girls will be welcomed to the pre-reception class of St Edward’s Prep.

The school has been for boys only since 1947, and the Little Griffins will be making history.

And there will be a new headteacher, current deputy Jonathan Parsons is stepping up to lead the new-look school.

He said: “We have thought very carefully before taking this decision. 

“The school has been exploring the option of moving to co-education for some time, and recently carried out a consultation process with our current families, who were overwhelmingly in favour.

“We are extremely proud of the quality of learning we have always offered to our boys, and of the excellent outcomes achieved by them. 

“However, there has been a shift of opinion in our community, in education and the wider world, that a more inclusive environment, one in which boys and girls work side-by-side, is better for the development of the whole child both pastorally and academically.”

He added that over the next few months, the school will plan carefully to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

University of Reading sends offer confirmation to students FOUR DAYS before results are announced

Gemma Davidson

REVIEW: Opera at Bearwood presents The Magic Flute

Phil Creighton

Jungle queen Jacqueline helps children get #ReindeerReady for Christmas Day

John Wakefield
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.