LOCKDOWN 3.0 – What you can and can’t do under the new coronavirus restrictions

UNDER the new lockdown rules, people can be fined up to £6,400 for leaving home without a reasonable excuse.

People are asked to avoid leaving the village, town or suburb in which they live and reduce the number of journeys they make.

Journeys should be made by walking or cycling where possible, and should avoid busy times or routes on public transport to make it easier to socially distance.

International travel should be limited for a legally permitted reason and in line with the public health advice of the country being visited.

Police will have the powers to issues fixed penalty notices for people who they deem to be breaking the rules. A first fine will be £200, rising for multiple offences.

The reasonable excuses include:

Work where it is not possible to work from home, including construction or manufacturing roles

Volunteering

Essential activities including food shopping, to help a disabled or vulnerable person, or someone self-isolating

Education and childcare

Meeting people in your support bubble, to provide informal childcare for children under 14.

To attend support groups of up to 15 people

Daily exercise either alone, with one other person, with your household or support bubble. This is limited to once a day and within the local area. Social distancing should be maintained at all times and time outside of the house should be kept to a minimum

Medical reasons, including a covid test, medical appointment and emergencies

Compassionate visits, such as visiting someone in a care home if permitted, accompanying to a medical appointment, or to be with someone giving birth

Animal welfare reasons such as a vet’s appointment

To avoid injury illness, or to escape risk of harm, such as domestic abuse.

Places of worship are allowed to stay open and people may attend communal worship, a funeral, a burial ground or, under exceptional circumstances, a wedding ceremony. However, there are limits on the number of people and there must not be any mingling after the service.

It will also be possible to leave home to fulfil legal obligations, property transactions, or to vote.

Overnight stays are not permitted unless part of a support bubble or there is a reasonable excuse. This means no holidays or staying over in caravans or second homes. Anyone on holiday is asked to return as soon as practical.

Exceptions

While people are asked to limit interactions with others, the Government advice acknowledges that there are exceptions.

These include:

For work, including working in other’s homes. This includes, for example, nannies, cleaners, social care workers, and tradespeople

Childcare bubbles and registered childcare, as well as arrangements for separated families, contact between birth parents and children in care, and meetings between prospective adopters and children

For birth partners

For emergency assistance, to help people avoid injury or illness, those dying, or those at risk of domestic abuse. It also includes providing care and respite care

To fulfil legal obligations such as jury service, or court orders

For elite sportspeople and their coaches, plus parents/guardians if under 18

To facilitate a house move.

Education

Schools and colleges will remain open for vulnerable children and those of critical workers, with all other children learning remotely.

Summer exams will not go ahead, and alternative arrangements will be put in place.

University students will be asked to return if they need planned face-to-face learning in a range of subjects and should be tested twice on arrival or self-isolate for 10 days. These subjects are medicine, dentistry, veterinary science, teacher training, social work and courses which require assessments that cannot be rescheduled.

All other students should stay at home until at least mid-February.

Places of worship

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are limited to exceptional circumstances and up to six people. This is aimed at people who are seriously ill, for example.

Funerals are for up to 30 people, while events such as ash scatterings are limited to six. Officiants and other working parties are not counted in those figures.

Communal worship services may continue in line with existing guidance, this may include booking a place in advance and limits on numbers according to social distancing. After services, there must be no mingling.

Sports closures

The following venues must be closed: indoor gyms and sports facilities, outdoor sports courts, gyms, golf courses, outdoor swimming pools, archery, driving and shooting ranges, riding arenas. However, organised outdoor sport for disabled people can continue.

Business closures

A number of business types are not permitted to open. They include

Non-essential retail, including clothing, homeware stores, vehicle showrooms, betting shops, tailors, vape shops, electronic goods, mobile phone shops, auction houses, market stalls selling non-essential goods. However, they are allowed to offer pre-order click-and-collect and delivery services

Hospitality venues including cafes, restaurants, pubs, bars and social clubs. Takeaways, click-and-collect and drive-throughs are permitted up to 11pm, are permitted.

Accommodation including hotels, hostels, B&B except for specific circumstances including providing accommodation or support for the homeless

Leisure and sports facilities including gums, leisure centres, climbing walls and golf courses

Entertainment venues including theatres, concert halls, cinemas, museums, bingo halls, bowling alleys, skating rinks, soft play, funfairs, and theme parks

Zoos, safari parks, aquariums and wildlife reserves

Indoors attractions at venues such as botanical gardens, although the grounds may be opened

Beauty salons, hairdressers, tattoo parlours, massages etc. These services are not permitted within the home

Community centres and halls, with limited exceptions.

Libraries, although they can provide click-and-collect and IT and digital services for those who do not have it at home.

There are some exceptions including education and training, childcare, blood donations, food banks, medical treatment, training for elite sports people, rehearsals without an audience, and for film and TV filming.

What can remain open?

Essential retailers: food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building merchants, off-licences

Market stalls offering essential retail

Repair services

Petrol stations, automatic car washes, MoTs, vehicle repairs, bike shops, taxi and vehicle hire

Banks, building societies, Post Offices

Funeral directors

Laundrettes and dry-cleaners

Medical and dental services

Vets and pet shops, animal rescue centres, boarding facilities and animal groomers

Agricultural supply shops

Mobility and disability support shops

Storage and distribution facilities

Car parks, public toilets, motorway service areas

Outdoor playground

Outdoor areas of heritage sites and botanical gardens for exercise

Places of worship and crematoriums and burial grounds.

Public services

The government intends that public services should continue as usual. They include NHS services, GPs, dentists, Jobcentre Plus, courts and probation services, civil registrations, passport and visa services, waste and recycling centres, and MoTs if there is a lawful reason for leaving home.

Moving home

Estate and letting agents, as well as removal firms, can continue to work as normal.

Property viewings are allowed for those looking to move.