LOCKDOWN EASES: Park & Ride buses to resume

IT’S GOOD news for anybody planning to head to the shops next week.

From Monday, April 12, Reading Buses is reinstating Winnersh Triangle park & ride which takes travellers in and out of neighbouring Reading.

A number of other services will relaunch too, including the Green Line 702, ruby 10, greenwave 50, and Mereoak park & ride.

Jake Osman, marketing and communications manager at Reading Buses, said the operator is busy getting ready to welcome back more customers as non-essential retail and leisure starts to open up.

“We are delighted to be planning the return of many of our customers who have rightly been staying at home during the current lockdown,” he said.

Reading Buses says it saw customers rise to between 40 and 45% of ‘normal’ before the third lockdown, and hopes to see the same increase from next Monday.

“As non-essential retail shops reopen and restaurants and pubs serve people outdoors,

it gives people more of a reason to get out and about again,” he said. “We have been here, ready and waiting to help out.”

The previously suspended services will be returning to their usual Monday to Friday timetables, as they currently run their Saturday times during the week.

Reading Buses will also reinstate the Leopard timetables back to normal, offering three buses an hour to Arborfield, and to Spencers Wood.

Face coverings must be worn for the duration of each journey.

For more, visit: www.reading-buses.co.uk