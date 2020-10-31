Lockdown heroes given Covid honours

LOCKDOWN heroes who work for a nursery group with branches in Wokingham have been honoured for their work.

Complete Childcare wanted to thank staff at its 13-strong nursery chain who have worked continuously since lockdown was announced in March.

Five of the nurseries stayed open throughout the pandemic, with the rest reopening from June as restrictions lifted. As well as providing childcare for keyworker families and vulnerable children, they also accepted youngsters from other nurseries.

Complete Childcare said that the Lockdown Heroes impressed everyone by adapting to new procedures enabling the nurseries to be Covid-Secure.

Management said the team’s positive outlook and warm welcomes eased anxiety and made sure that parents could focus on their key jobs, safe in the knowledge that their children quickly settled into the new routines. The heroes adjusted to changing guidance to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus but continued to keep a smile on their faces and an up-beat attitude.

One of the Lockdown Heroes is Kara Tanner who works for the group’s Bees Knees Nursery in Reading has been nominated for an Apprentices on the Frontline award from the National Apprenticeship Service.

Kara completed her NVQ Level 2 award during lockdown thanks to the support of her online tutor, and nursery manager, Michelle Bradley.

Managing director Alec Hodson said: “While the country came to terms with the massive challenges of lockdown, we set about adapting in order to support those families who needed us most.

“I am so proud of the courage and flexibility of so many of our staff; being there for key worker families and vulnerable children.

“When the pandemic is behind us, it will be important to remember how we responded collectively, and in particular what shining examples of compassion and care stood out from the crowd.”