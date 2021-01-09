Lockdown leads to David reigniting Wokingham’s past

IF YOU’VE ever pondered over the details of Wokingham’s past, now’s your chance to find out more.

This is because the author of berkshirehistory.com has published a new series on the region’s story, and it includes Wokingham borough.

David Nash Ford has spent the last 20 years sharing the history of Berkshire online, and he has now written three books exploring different local communities up and down the county.

“Lockdown in Wokingham gave David the time to share the local knowledge he has gathered over the past 50 years,” said a spokesperson for Nash Ford Publishing.

“And he has expanded his popular histories of Berkshire places to include detailed information on places large and small across the entire county.”

Now, people are able to learn about the histories of East Berkshire, Mid-Berkshire, and West Berkshire towns and villages through the author’s three latest works.

Each book delves into how communities have developed, and how buildings, landscapes, people and events shaped their history.

And in his book called Mid-Berkshire Town & Village Histories, the second installment in the series, Mr Nash explores the past of Wokingham borough.

In total, through photographs, drawings and maps, the author covers the history of over 300 local towns, suburbs, villages and hamlets across the three-part series.

