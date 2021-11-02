Loddon Brewery celebrates Hallowe’en with family-friendly party

FAMILIES trick or treated themselves to an afternoon of Hallowe’en fun at Loddon Brewery last Sunday.

The Reading tap yard, on Dunsden Green Farm, hosted a day of spooky-themed activities, food and drink.

“Our Hallowe’en part was incredibly busy,” assistant manager Hannah Duncan said.

“The whole afternoon went really well and it was so lovely to see so many new faces and families.”

Children enjoyed an afternoon of pumpkin carving, a lucky dip, and bat hunt and a fancy dress competition.

Miss Duncan added: “It was great to see how all the children who didn’t know each other at the beginning of the party but then all had lots of fun joining in all the activities together.”She explained that they received lots of positive feedback from the event.

“Everyone seemed to have a really good time,” she said. “And even a few children brought their own pumpkins along to carve them.”

Miss Duncan thanked the rest of her team for their efforts on a successful day.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone Loddon Brewery for all their hard work.

“We’re like one big family here and I’m super proud of them all.”

Loddon Brewery will be hosting its next family-friendly Christmas event on Sunday, November 28.

For more details, log on to: loddonbrewery.com