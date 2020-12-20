Loddon ramblers help mayor create new routes around Earley

EARLEY residents are being encouraged to don their boots and enjoy 14 accessible walks around their town.

Last week, Earley Town Council launched the collection of walks, ranging from one to eight miles in a bid to inspire local ramblers.

Hoped to be accessible to all ages, the routes have been compiled with help from Loddon Valley Ramblers Association and cover Lower Earley, Maiden Erlegh, Whiteknights Park and Old Earley.

Earley town mayor, Cllr David Hare, congratulated everyone involved in the project.

“In these difficult times, when getting out to exercise is important, it’s great to see how quickly the Walks Around Earley project has produced some excellent walks,” he said. “I fully support its aims and would encourage all residents to download the walks and explore those parts of Earley with which they are less familiar.”

Christine Harvey, chair of Loddon Valley Ramblers, said the group was delighted to be involved in the project, and hopes to share its passion for walking with the community.

All walks are accessible by bus and car, and details of car parking, bus stops and refreshments outlets are included.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Lockdowns have emphasised the need for access to public green space for people who do not have outdoor space of their own.

“Earley is fortunate in having many attractive green spaces and an extensive network of paths. Our aim is to ensure that everyone is able to make full use of these to improve their general wellbeing.

“Whether you are a parent with toddlers or teenagers, working from home or commuting during the week, retired or just have some time on your hands, take a look at the walks on offer and choose one that suits your capabilities so that you can get outside and enjoy Earley.”

Routes can be accessed through the Earley Town Council website, and can be printed or used on smartphones and tablets.

For more information, visit: www.earleytc.gov.uk/walks