Wokingham.Today

Log on to learn about the perfect pizza

by Charlotte King0
Ooni Pizza Oven
The Ooni Pizza Oven

A HARE Hatch garden centre is helping residents make the perfect pizza.

This week, Dobbies is teaming up with Ooni Pizza Ovens to share a range of cooking tips and tricks, including how to stretch the pizza dough and how to choose the perfect toppings.

The free, virtual event will be hosted by Kristian Tapaninaho, CEO and founder of Ooni.

Residents will be able to follow along with a live pizza-making demonstration, just in time for alfresco dining – assuming the weather holds.

Mr Tapaninaho said: “I am so excited to host this virtual event with Dobbies.

“I’ll be sharing my top tips like how to stretch dough like a pro and how to choose the best ingredients.

“I’ll be answering any questions you have on how to level-up your outdoor cooking game.”

The session is the latest in a series of events hosted by the Hare Hatch centre, and is taking place on Thursday, May 6 at 6pm.

For details, visit: www.dobbies.com/events

Related posts

‘Fans key to solid performance’ says Paunovic as Reading beat 10-man Nottingham Forest

Andy Preston

Wokingham 10-year-old Zoe’s grabbing life to the full

James Hastings

Woodley hair salon staff congratulated during awards ceremony

Staff Writer
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.