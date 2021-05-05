Log on to learn about the perfect pizza

A HARE Hatch garden centre is helping residents make the perfect pizza.

This week, Dobbies is teaming up with Ooni Pizza Ovens to share a range of cooking tips and tricks, including how to stretch the pizza dough and how to choose the perfect toppings.

The free, virtual event will be hosted by Kristian Tapaninaho, CEO and founder of Ooni.

Residents will be able to follow along with a live pizza-making demonstration, just in time for alfresco dining – assuming the weather holds.

Mr Tapaninaho said: “I am so excited to host this virtual event with Dobbies.

“I’ll be sharing my top tips like how to stretch dough like a pro and how to choose the best ingredients.

“I’ll be answering any questions you have on how to level-up your outdoor cooking game.”

The session is the latest in a series of events hosted by the Hare Hatch centre, and is taking place on Thursday, May 6 at 6pm.

For details, visit: www.dobbies.com/events