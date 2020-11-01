Logistics firm win in SME awards

AFTER launching in 2018, a local freight company has not only gone global – it’s winning awards, too.

Lila Logistics, based in Wokingham town centre, was founded by Ian Antonio two years ago.

Since then, it has gone from one man working in a tiny box office to a company with a global mission, which recently won UK Freight Forwarder of the Year in the annual Business Elite Awards.

Lila Logistics, which runs tailor made freight services across the globe by sea, air and road, was recognised for its client-centric approach.

“That’s what makes us a little bit different, our personalised services,” Mr Antonio explained.

“Our clients could WhatsApp us at 10pm on a Friday night and we’ll still get back to them.”

The awards aim to recognise the success and achievements of small- to medium-sized businesses across the country.

“It was great to get a little bit of recognition for all the hard work we’re doing,” said Mr Antonio.

“And I believe we were nominated by one of our customers as well, so that makes it even more special.

“Now, we’re going to keep growing and expanding our client base, without losing that level of service that we pride ourselves upon,” he added.