London Road cycleway ready for use

A NEW cycleway for people travelling to and from Wokingham is officially complete.

The final touches to the London Road cycleway, which has been under construction since May, were finished earlier this week.

The new off-road path will now allow cyclists to travel from the Coppid Beech roundabout into Wokingham town centre.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport at Wokingham Borough Council said: “This project has not only provided a fantastic new cycleway through our borough to a main town centre, but also allowed us to carry out resurfacing on this key transport route.

“Providing the right cycling infrastructure for the borough means we’re providing residents with the facilities they need to keep fit and healthy, as well as accessing the amenities they need nearby without getting in their cars.”

Footways along London Road have been widened to allow enough space for the cycleway and pedestrians, and plastic kerbstones have been installed along some sections of the road.

By completing the London Road cycleway, Wokingham Borough Council has finished its section of the National Cycle Route 422 which links Newbury, Reading, Wokingham, Bracknell and Ascot on one route.

“A cycleway like this, intersecting our borough and linking it to other areas, means cyclists can use it to link areas beyond Wokingham borough as well as within it,” Cllr Jorgensen added.