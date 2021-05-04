Long Eaton 0-5 Binfield: Five-star Moles storm into FA Vase semi-finals after Ferdinand hat-trick

Binfield put in a five-star performance as they stormed into the semi-finals of the FA Vase after a hat-trick from Liam Ferdinand.



The Moles are now just one successful game away from making an appearance at Wembley Stadium as they set up a semi-final tie away at United Services Portsmouth on Saturday.

01/05/2021, Long Eaton Utd vs Binfield FC

Having got through the previous two rounds via penalty shootout wins, Binfield ensured there would be no need for the tense fate of penalties as they blew their quarter-final opponents aside.

Both sides created early chances and the Moles came agonisingly close to an opener in the 11th minute when Sean Moore smacked a shot off the crossbar.

But just three minutes later, Moore hit the back of the net with his next chance in the match to give his side the lead.



Binfield grew in confidence as the half progressed and continued to threaten to extend their lead, and they did when Liam Ferdinand scored his first of the game in the 42nd minute as he slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Just a minute into the second-half, Binfield’s afternoon got even better as Moore added his second and the Moles’ third of the game.

Carl Withers and Jamie McClurg’s side hunted for more goals to ensure their place in the next round and went further ahead in the 65th minute when Ferdinand notched his brace.

Less than 10 minutes later, Ferdinand sealed his hat-trick to cap off a stunning away performance from Binfield to ensure their place in the last four of the competition.

Binfield have made a habit of winning on the road having not played a single tie in this season’s FA Vase at home, and will be hoping to do the same this Saturday when they travel to Portsmouth to battle for a place in the final.

Binfield: Grace, Hancock, Legg, Valentin, Willment, Gavin, Harris, McClurg, Ferdinand, Short, Moore (c),

Subs: Maloney, Howell, Thomson-Wheeler, Chamberlain, Johnson, Helmore, Broome

Goals: Moore 14′, 46′ Ferdinand 42′, 65′, 73′