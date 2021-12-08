Look out for Santa – he’s quite busy in Warfield

SANTA is alive and well, and living in Warfield.

Well, one of his many alter egos.

Last year, we reported on the amazing story of Brian Pettifer, a granddad of three who lives at Berkeley Homes’ Woodhurst Park development.

Every year, he transforms his garden into a real winter wonderland for all ages to enjoy. Children can post their letters, which are then sent on to the North Pole via Polar Express.

And on the day itself, Brian gets his red suit and big white beard on to help deliver gifts to the development’s good boys and girls on Christmas Day.

The not-so secret Santa is planning to give up his Christmas morning to spread some festive cheer among families in his community.

Brian, a member of the Woodhurst Park residents’ association, said: “Nothing brings me more joy than keeping the community spirit alive at Christmas. It makes my day to see the happiness it brings to the families here at Woodhurst Park.”