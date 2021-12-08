Wokingham.Today

Look out for Santa – he’s quite busy in Warfield

by Staff Writer0
Brian Pettifer gives Santa a helping hand

SANTA is alive and well, and living in Warfield.

Well, one of his many alter egos.

Last year, we reported on the amazing story of Brian Pettifer, a granddad of three who lives at Berkeley Homes’ Woodhurst Park development.

Every year, he transforms his garden into a real winter wonderland for all ages to enjoy. Children can post their letters, which are then sent on to the North Pole via Polar Express.

And on the day itself, Brian gets his red suit and big white beard on to help deliver gifts to the development’s good boys and girls on Christmas Day.

The not-so secret Santa is planning to give up his Christmas morning to spread some festive cheer among families in his community.

Brian, a member of the Woodhurst Park residents’ association, said: “Nothing brings me more joy than keeping the community spirit alive at Christmas. It makes my day to see the happiness it brings to the families here at Woodhurst Park.”

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Family fun day to help horse charity

Gemma Davidson

Wokingham woman organises breast cancer bonanza

Jess Warren

Reading Festival: What Did You Miss On Friday?

Michael Beakhouse
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.