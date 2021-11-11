Look what’s back! McDonald’s introduces old favourites and some new festive burgers just in time for Christmas

A NEW festive menu is to launch at McDonald’s next week, with some new burgers available for just six weeks only.

The company says that the seasonal offerings will invoke memories of classic Christmas flavours.

The first is the Festive Crispy Chicken, a chicken breast fillet in a crispy coating with cranberry sauce, sage and onion mayo, bacon, red onion, lettuce, cheddar cheese in a glazed poppy and sesame seed bun.

The second is the Festive Stack. This features two 100% British and Irish beef patties with a red onion relish, white cheese sauce, bacon, crispy onions, red onion, lettuce, cheddar cheese in a glazed brioche style bun.

Like all good festive traditions there are some old favourites making welcome returns.

They include the Cheese Melt Dippers: four breaded Camembert dippers served with a tangy tomato Dip. They’re available in single portions or as a sharing box.

A box of Celebrations is a popular choice for Christmas time, but when you can’t pick out of the bunch, try them all with the return of family favourite Celebrations McFlurry. Soft dairy ice cream, swirled with Maltesers clusters, Galaxy chocolate drops, Caramel pieces, Mars chewy nuggets and Twix biscuits, topped with a milk chocolate sauce.

And McDonald’s is bringing back its 2016 Festive Pie, filled with mincemeat and custard.

The company is also bringing in two new drinks for its McCafé range: a Choco Fudge Latte and a Hot Chocolate Deluxe.

The drinks are already in restaurants, while the festive menu goes on sale from Wednesday, November 17.

The McDonald’s Festive Menu replaces the current specials: Double Big Mac, Mozzarella Dippers and Crunchie McFlurry.

And while the Festive Crispy Chicken is on sale, McDonald’s will temporarily remove all Chicken Legend variants.

The range will return in January.