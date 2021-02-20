Wokingham.Today

Looking after your wheels this winter

AS TEMPERATURES drop, a car company is offering its tips and tricks for looking after your wheels in winter.

According to the RAC, nearly half of UK motorists have put off servicing their cars or carrying out essential maintenance in the last year.

And 48% of drivers also admitted to spending less time looking after their vehicle.

Now, Parts in Motion, an online car parts distributor, is offering advice to help residents care for their cars this year.

From getting a service booked in to uncover any hidden problems to checking your car battery, the company says it’s vital to keep an eye on your vehicle before winter arrives.

It also advises residents to check their tyres for general wear and tear, their headlights, and to put together a breakdown kit with blankets and food and drink supplies in case disaster strikes.

Other tips include mixing engine coolant with anti-freezing, checking fuel levels before each trip, and planning ahead with plenty of time to reach your destination.

