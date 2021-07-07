Looking to the future: charity branches out

A NEW project designed to help young adults with disabilities to explore their ambitions was launched in Twyford last month.

Former prime minister, and local MP, Theresa May cut the ribbon to open the offices of Building For The Future Plus at Bell Corner.

She was joined by Wokingham Borough mayor Cllr Keith Baker, as well as supporters of the charity.

Builing For The Future Plus’ Jane Holmes said it is a very exciting project that bridged a gap to help young adults find opportunities to help them with their work, hobbies and socialising. Each of the charity’s projects would be unique to the applicant.

“We believe that young people can work towards achieving their ambitions, they just need support and someone to source the opportunities, which are absolutely everywhere,” she said. “We’ve been blown away by how many opportunities have come our way and how many we can create.

“We’re so excited to start working on this. Our young people with disabilities are so important to us, to our community and to society as a whole. We are so very grateful for all of you for your support.”

Cllr Baker said that he understood the need for the charity, as he had been a governor at The Addington School in Woodley for more than 10 years, and had also worked with Ms Holmes while he had been borough council leader.

“For some time, there has been a gap in provisions for young people with disabilities who have left school or college in our borough. Building for the future plus aims to add to the existing provisions and help ease that transition to add uphold,” he said.

“I have no doubt this will be a resounding success.”

And Mrs May praised Ms Holmes and her colleagues for their “incredible enthusiasm”.

“I have every confidence that with Jane’s verve and enthusiasm, and all the supporters that have been involved in this and in the future, that this is going to be a fantastic service and a fantastic support for young people with disabilities.”

The service is now open for youngsters to make use of and wants businesses and organisations who can help to come forward. The charity also welcomes donations.

For more details, log on to https://bftf.org.uk/bftf-plus/