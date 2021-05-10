Lorry driver dies in crash with tractor and four cars in Bracknell this morning

A MAN has died after a crash on the Crowthorne Road this morning.

Just after 8am on Monday, May 10, a lorry, four cars and a tractor collided on the stretch of road between Ringmead and South Hill Road in Bracknell.

The driver of the lorry, a 56-year-old man from Thatcham, died at the scene. No others were seriously hurt.

Investigating officer Sergeant Matt Cadmore of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Taplow, said his thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

The man’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Sgt Cadmore added: “This collision occurred at a busy time of the day, and I am appealing to anybody who witnessed it to please make contact with police.

“I would also urge anybody who has dash-cam to please check this and contact us either on 101 or online, quoting reference number 43210199242.”