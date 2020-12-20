Louise is the good fairy for Zoom calls

ONE-IN-THREE households are preparing for a Zoom Christmas this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on household mixing, many people are celebrating virtually to stay safe.

But how can people make sure their digital Christmas runs smoothly?

The UK Zoom Fairy, Louise Irvine, has shared her tips and tricks for a stress-free virtual celebration.

“Just like the royal family, this year families all over the UK will be turning to technology to safely connect with loved ones,” Louise says.

“While many office workers have had to get to grips with it for months, millions of ordinary families are still unsure of how it works.

“I want to reassure families that with a few tips and a smart set-up, anyone can enjoy great Zoom video calls and have a wonderful Christmas get together virtually.”

In a recent YouGov poll, it was reported that one in three adults in the South East expect to celebrate online this year.

And the pandemic has seen a 2,000% rise in people using Zoom in the UK, with 659,000 users in January rising to 13 million by April.

Now, Louise is sharing her top five tips for a ‘Zoomtastic’ family Christmas:

Make sure your laptop is up high and the camera lens is clean

Choose a position where there is a lot of natural light so everyone can see you clearly on-screen

Find a simple background, like a blank wall or near the Christmas tree

Have your volume up to make sure you can hear everyone

And keep the space in front of your laptop clear so that everybody can hear you too

For more tips and tricks, visit: www.thezoomfairy.co.uk