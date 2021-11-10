Lower Earely care home celebrates Diwali

RESIDENTS in a Lower Earley care home marked Diwali last week.

Austen House celebrated the festival of lights on Thursday, November 4.

Activities assistant, Sunita Biyani prepared traditional Indian dishes including a range of spicy samosas, crispy bhajis and papadums with lime pickle and chutneys followed by traditional Indian sweets such as laddoo and barfi for the residents to enjoy.

There was music and Bollywood-style dancing, and staff were decked in colourful outfits and body art.

The religious festival honours Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. Special lamps help Lakshmi find her way into people’s homes.

Jane, who lives in Austen House, said she loves the range of cultural events that the home organises.

“There’s always something going on,” she said. “I especially like the religious festivals from other cultures and sampling the wonderful food. It makes me feel like I am travelling abroad.”

Natsayi Dunira, general manager at Austen House, said: “To celebrate Diwali at the home was fantastic, the colourful glow of the lamps created a very wonderful atmosphere and our whole excelled themselves – everyone had a fantastic time.”