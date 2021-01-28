Wokingham.Today

Lower Earley care home celebrates International Flower Day

Lower Earley Austen House

PETALS were in bloom in Lower Earley last week, to celebrate International Flower Day.

Last Thursday, residents at Austen House Care Home competed in a flower-arranging competition, and enjoyed virtual garden tours to mark the event.

Natsayi Dunria, general manager at Austen House, said: “Our garden is a much loved space, residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow and change through the seasons.

“We don’t have many flowers at the moment so our residents very much enjoy the escapism of virtually visiting some of the most famous gardens in the world.”

The annual day promotes the psychological boost that flowers can give to people. From growing and nurturing plants and flowers, to gifting flowers to show love and appreciation.

