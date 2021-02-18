Lower Earley care home enjoys pancake flipping competition for Shrove Tuesday

RESIDENTS at a Lower Earley care home had flipping fun this week as they marked Shrove Tuesday.

Austen House marked this year’s Pancake Day with a pancake race, flipping competition — and there were plenty left to eat.

The home’s head chef cooked more than 100 pancakes, serving them up with sweet and savoury fillings for residents and staff to enjoy.

Staff and residents enjoyed a pancake flipping competition to mark the day. Picture: Austen House

Home administrator, Lily Duffy said her secret to making the best pancakes is whipping the batter.

“Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time,” she said. “I like experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are fresh fruit such as raspberry, chocolate spread and banana and of course, good old fashioned lemon and sugar.”

Jo, a resident at Austen House said pancake day takes her back to childhood.

“My mother used to make us all pancakes and we’d all wait in turn for ours hoping the batter would stretch to another,” she said. “We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing our favourite recipes for fillings.”