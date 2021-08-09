Lower Earley care home hosts breakfast event

A LOWER Earley care home held a networking breakfast last week.

The outdoor event was open to all, and included a round of bacon sandwiches.

Austen House general manager Natsayi Dunira said: “The breakfast went so well, we have such a lovely garden here we can use when the sun is out and it was so nice to be able to invite visitors to come and join us again.

“Everyone enjoyed meeting up and our head chef, Ainsworth Brown, did us proud with some delicious home-made pastries and bacon sandwiches.”

The home is planning another outdoor breakfast for September.