Lower Earley care home residents cheering for England

lower earley care home
Austen House care home residents have been supporting England during the Euro 2020 championships

RESIDENTS at a Lower Earley care home have been cheering the home side.

Austen House has been decked with flags to celebrate the Euros over the last three weeks.

Matches have been accompanied with a cold beer and football-inspired snacks by the Kilnsea Drive site’s head chef.

General manager Natsayi Dunira said: “We have loved watching the Euros, we have watched pretty much all the matches – lots of our residents are footie fans. 

“It has been fantastic to be able to cheer on all the home sides and especially England – it makes all the difference when your side is winning.”

Resident, Mary, said the semi-finals were brilliant.

“It was so wonderful to be able to watch it here with all my friends cheering on our boys – they did us proud.”

