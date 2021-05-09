Lower Earley care home residents explore the jungle

RESIDENTS at a Lower Earley care home enjoyed a virtual visit to the zoo last week

Adam Welsh, head of education at Five Sisters Zoo in West Calder gave Austen House Care Home an insight into the centre’s daily activities.

The virtual presentation explored conservation, rescue and education work carried out there.

Run by a family, Five Sisters Zoo has more than 160 different animal species from around the world.

The session included the rescue stories of four lions and five European bears, and its Eurasian beaver conservation work.

He said: “We really enjoyed being able to show the residents some of the fantastic animals we have at Five Sisters Zoo, we are very proud of the work our brilliant teams do.

“We were just so happy to be able to share our passion for wildlife conservation and animal rescue.”

The care home, run by Barchester Healthcare, has been holding virtual events for residents since the pandemic began.

Lucy Tomlinson, resident experience manager for Barchester Healthcare, said the talk was a lovely opportunity to learn about the animals and conservation work at Five Sisters.

“We are excited to work with our amazing partners like Five Sisters Zoo to bring a wide range of different experiences into our homes for all to enjoy,” she added.

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.”