Lower Earley murder: Police arrest two after victim dies in hospital

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was attacked in Lower Earley last night.

Thames Valley Police said that the 51-year-old died from his injuries in hospital.

He had been assaulted in the area around the BP petrol station in Chalfont Way, Lower Earley around 7.40pm on Wednesday, March 31.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The force cordoned off the area around Chalfont Way last night to allow an investigation. It has been turned into a murder enquiry.

A 25-year-old man from Wokingham and a 42-year-old man from Reading have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm and murder.

Both are currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We have now launched a murder investigation, following this incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this time.

“A scene watch remains in place in the area, and the Chalfont Square shopping precinct remains closed.

“Disruption to traffic is likely to continue with Chalfont Way remaining closed while officers conduct our investigation.

“I would like to again appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident to please contact us on 101, or by making a report online, quoting reference 43210136391.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”