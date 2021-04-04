LOWER EARLEY MURDER: Two arrested released on bail

TWO MEN arrested in connection to a Lower Earley murder investigation have been released on bail.

The incident took place around 7.40pm on Wednesday, March 31, in Chalfont Way.

Thames Valley Police said they were called to an area outside the BP petrol station, and they cordoned off an area around the shops in the retail park, including the M&S and Iceland retail store.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment, but died.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 25-year-old man from Wokingham and a 42-year-old man from Reading have been arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm and murder.

Both have been released on police bail until Wednesday, April 28.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovic, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “I would like to again appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident to please contact us on 101, or by making a report online, quoting reference 43210136391.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”