Lucky Bracknell postcodes share £3 million jackpot in People’s Postcode Lottery

CHRISTMAS has come early for thousands of Bracknell residents who are sharing a whopping £3 million prize.

1,229 households in the RG12 7RD postcode won the multi million pound prize in the People’s Postcode Lottery – and seven are receiving six-figure sums.

Stephen Sudgen and husband Leo are among the lucky residents who won more than £200,000.

“That’s life changing,” Leo said. “We’ve always dreamed of buying a house in the countryside and with this kind of money, it might not just be a dream anymore.”

Stephen added: “I’m feeling hopeful for the future; this is opening doors to dreams.”

Hilton Wells was also presented with a cheque for £209,622 – and he was left speechless.

“I’m absolutely breathless, it’s unbelievable,” he said.

Mr Wells wants to donate some of the money to charity, and hopes to buy a new car and plan a 35th anniversary celebration to remember.

Prize sums for the remaining players in the postcode ranged from £1,089 to £5,445 depending on the number of tickets played with. More than 1,000 players won the £1,089 prize.

“Congratulations to all 1,229 of our lucky winners in Bracknell!” said Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador.

“Living close by I know the area very well, so it’s lovely to be sharing some positive news with the local community and even more so when it’s just down the road.

“There were some fantastic reactions all round and hearing how much the money means to each of the winners is really special.”

And players have helped fund Green Health Thames Valley through the draw, which received a £9,200 donation from the Postcode Local Trust.

The charity uses gardening activities to support people with mental health problems, and will use the funds to create a therapeutic garden.