Lucy’s finest cut will create two fab wigs

by Jess Warren
Lucy Boardman
As you were ... Lucy Boardman's hair before it was cut by Z&Co in Winnersh

A SHINFIELD girl has donated her locks to charity, after going for a 15in chop. Lucy Boardman, 10, donated 16 locks of hair following her cut at Z&Co Hair and Beauty in Winnersh on Saturday.

Lucy Boardman
Lucy Boardman shows off her finished cut

Lucy had her last big cut three- and-a-half years ago, and said she wanted to cut it off for charity.

Dad, Mike, said: “With the pandemic meaning she couldn’t get her hair cut, it was an easy decision to raise funds for the Little Princess Trust.

“It was a no brainer really.”

Lucy Boardman
Pampered .. staff at Z&CO took special care of Lucy as she had her hair cut

The Shinfield St Mary’s CE Junior School pupil raised £1,103 which will cover the cost of making two wigs.

Mr Boardman thanked Shinfield residents for donating, alongside four teams from Rams RFC.

To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-bailey17

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.






