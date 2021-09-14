Lunch Bunch founder nominated for Pride of Reading award

A WOODLEY woman has been nominated for a Pride of Reading award for her work feeding families.

Juliet Sherratt founded the Woodley Lunch Bunch last summer, after being concerned families would struggle to put food on the table during the school holidays.

She has been nominated for The Inspiration Award.

Ms Sherratt told Wokingham.Today that she was shocked at discovering the nomination and

is doing “detective work” to discover who actioned it.

“Just knowing that we’re making a difference is rewarding,” Ms Sherratt said.

“The families that we help have been so grateful, and not that you do it for gratitude, but it just lets you know that it’s worthwhile when you hear what a difference it’s making.”

Since July last year, she said the group of volunteers have made more than 4,000 rounds

of sandwiches.

She said this has all been made possible by the volunteers, who have put in more than 1,300 hours.

“It’s very well having an idea to do it, but without people who are willing to give up their time, nothing happens,” Ms Sherratt said.

Her nominator told Pride of Reading: “Utilising the network of a local councillor as well as her own contacts, the first lunches were provided to approximately 60 children in the area.

“Woodley Lunch Bunch has since grown and continues to provide twice-weekly packed lunches, as well as weekly family food bags and children’s activity packs during all school holidays.”

It supports more than 140 children across more than 60 families in the town.

“During term time, they also run initiatives, such as collecting donated winter wear, to give to families.” the nominator continued.

The lunch bunch also sourced laptops and donated stationery to families to support home learning.

“While there are many other people to also thank for getting this initiative off the ground, if it hadn’t been for Juliet it would never have begun,” the nominator explained.

“She and her original team, as well as the many volunteers, have worked tirelessly to ensure that children in Woodley are provided for when the need has arisen.

“Juliet has inspired me and many others to think about other people and to see the benefit

in community”

​Anyone wanting to support the Woodley Lunch Bunch can donate food, volunteer or support the charity via its GofundMe page, available at: www.woodleylunchbunch.org