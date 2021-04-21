Luton Town 0-0 Reading: Play-off hopes fall flat as Royals lose ground on top-six

Reading’s play-off hopes further diminished as they dropped more points in a dismal draw away at Luton Town.

The Royals’ poor form has seen them lose their place in the top-six in recent weeks, and they fell even further behind as sixth placed Barnsley gained two points on Reading with an away win at Huddersfield Town.

In another must win fixture, Reading fell flat with a dull display where they magae adjust one shot on target, which came in the 92nd minute.

With just three games to go, Reading are now six points outside of the play-off places.

Veljko Paunović made just one change from the draw against Cardiff, and a forced one, as Lucas João missed out through injury and was replaced by George Pușcaș.

Luton made the livelier start of the sides as Elijah Adebayo looked to cause problems to the Reading defence.

Adebayo took a pop at goal from distance to try and catch out Rafael Cabral from range, but the Brazilian shot-stopper was able to catch the shot after his effort took a deflection and floated upwards into the arms of the keeper.

The Royals had their first promising attack forward when Ovie Ejaria stole the ball deep in the Luton half with a high press and laid the ball on for George Pușcaș, but the ball struck the arm of the Romanian forward before he could get his shot away, resulting in a Luton free-kick.

The best chance of the half came on 20 minutes when Kai Naismith picked out Jordan Clarke unmarked in the middle with a pinpoint cross but the Luton forward couldn’t steer his volley on target from 12 yards out.

The Hatters continued to apply the pressure with waves of attack and looked far more likely to find a breakthrough. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall tried his luck from 25 yards and forced a decent save from Rafael who flew to his right to palm the ball out for a corner.

Andy Yiadom was awarded a yellow card when he cynically brought down Kazenga Lualua. But Luton failed to take advantage of the resulting free-kick in a good position as James Bree put far too much power on his effort which flew high and wide.

Rafael could have been made to pay when he fumbled Bree’s weak cross into the box, but much to his fortune, Tom Holmes was quick to cover and cleared the ball away from any potential danger.

After a dreary first-half, the Royals had the chance to take what would have been a fortuitous lead when Josh Laurent played the ball through to Yakou Méïté, who took a heavy touch around Sonny Bradley and was tripped by the Luton skipper just outside the box.

Liam Moore was the unorthodox choice to take the free-kick in an inviting position but wasted the opportunity as his strike was fired into the wall and the half ended goalless as Reading failed to have an attempt on target.

Adebayo caused more danger in the second-half as he got past Richards on the hour mark but couldn’t trouble Rafael as he snatched his effort wide.

There was another let off for the visitors when Adebayo sent a tantalising ball across the face of goal that evaded Harry Cornick at the back post.

Paunović made his first change in the 70th minute as John Swift replaced Puscas.

Ejaria’s dancing feet worked space for a shot outside the box but his effort flew just wide after taking a deflection off a crowd of Luton bodies. That was to be Ejaria’s last involvement as he was replaced by Alfa Semedo, while Omar Richards and Michal Olise came off for Sone Aluko and Sam Baldock.

Rafael made an important intervention to keep Luton from taking the lead in the 81st minute as George Moncur was left unguarded at the back post but the Royals keeper beat his shot behind for a corner.

The fifth and final Reading change was made as Moore was forced off with an injury and replaced by Lewis Gibson.

Substitute Gibson came inches away from tucking a shot into the far corner with just a few minutes on the clock.

Swift produced the first Reading shot on target in the 92nd minute but his free-kick went straight down the throat of Simon Sluga and a winner proved allusive as Reading dropped more points.

The Royals host Swansea City at the Madejski Stadium on Sunday.

Luton Town: Sluga, Bradley (c), Pearson, Tunnicliffe, Mpanzu, Clark, Dewsbury-Hall, Naismith, Lualua, Bree, Adebayo

Subs: Shea, Cranie, Potts, Cornick, Moncur, Rea, Collins, Morrell



Reading: Rafael, Yiadom, Moore (c), Holmes, Richards, Rinomhota, Laurent, Ejaria, Olise, Meite, Puscas

Subs: Southwood, Esteves, Gibson, Tetek, Semedo, Swift, Aluko, Onen, Baldock