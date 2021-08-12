LVS Ascot principal says she is proud of students’ diligence and hard work for GCSE grades

ASCOT STUDENTS gathered in their future learning centre to collect their GCSE results this morning.

Pupils at LVS Ascot received their grades in the school’s purpose-built sixth form today — and their headteacher said she could not be prouder of their achievements.

Principal Christine Cunniffe said: “I’m so proud of our LVS Ascot community.

“With diligence and hard work, our pupils have been rewarded with an excellent set of results and can look forward to their next steps with confidence.

“Likewise, our staff, who focused on ensuring continuity of education for all our pupils, went above and beyond to deliver realistic, earned and robust grades.”

This year’s cohort of LVS Ascot pupils achieved a pass rate of 98.2%.

Ms Cunniffe added: “At LVS Ascot, we accept all abilities and we support our pupils to exceed their expectations and achieve their personal best and celebrate not only the top grades but those whose grades are higher than expected.”

One pupil, Gauri Santhosh, said she felt surprised but very happy with her grades this year.

“[My GCSE highlights have been] the friendships that I’ve made,” she said.

“LVS Ascot is an international school [so] I’ve made friends from all over the world and we got to experience GCSEs together.”

Fellow student Charlotte Reid collected her results this morning after joining LVS Ascot at the age of four.

She is now looking forward to studying English, History and Art A-levels at the school’s sixth form.

Ms Cunniffe said she is also excited to welcome most of the Year 11s back next month.