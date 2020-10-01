Lynne wants to share her love for Pinehurst Care Centre with you

Lynne Cotterall

“IT’S ALL about being together.”

That’s the core message from Lynne Cotterell, the manager of Pinehurst Care Centre in Crowthorne.

She is determined that the 47-bedroom home at the heart of Crowthorne village is one big family, with all residents feeling special, and treated with due care and attention.

“Each home here has different people that need to be looked after very differently,” she says.

They do this through a variety of ways, all aimed at empowering those who live there, be they long-term residents or visiting for some respite and post-operative care.

One of the houses in the complex specialises in assisting people with dementia, and sees Pinehurst employ specialist nursing and care staff to offer 24-hour care.

And there is a mixture of activities and entertainment available for residents to enjoy.

For Lynne, who has worked in the care sector for 35 years, she relishes each day.

“I absolutely love my job. I’m very, very lucky to have this role, it’s an amazing place and I have great job satisfaction. I see it on the residents’ faces.

“We treat each one as if they were a family member, each is unique, but they are our family and I’m very proud of what we have here.

“We cover everything, every aspect of looking after someone, those who need additional help as well as those who need a lighter touch.

“And we have fun: how many people get paid to go to work and have fun?”

Lynne has been at Pinehurst for 11 years: “I walked in and fell in love. It’s a unique home. The residents and staff here make it one great big family.

“The staff make it worth coming to work, and the residents are amazing.”

The home is split into three houses, a 21-bed dementia community, a 10-bed residential community and a 16-bed transitional community.

“Each of our homes meet different needs,” Lynne explains, adding that individual care is tailored to the needs of each resident.

That tailoring starts at the very beginning of the process, with Lynne making personal visits – Covid permitting – to meet with the family and the potential resident to ensure that Pinehurst can meet their needs, whatever they may be.

“If someone makes an enquiry, I make of point of talking with the family as much as I possibly can,” Lynne explains. “I will try and arrange for them to visit – we can sit outside and spend as much time so they can find out what they feel they need to know.

“I’ll introduce them to different members of staff, including the activity team, so they know what their relative will be doing all day – they won’t be left in the chair all day.

“If they would like me to carry out an assessment of their family, I will go wherever they want me to go – if that means Edinburgh, I will. I believe it’s better for me to go so that I know we can care for that person.

“We’re like a big jigsaw puzzle, we all have to fit together. It’s no good having a sharp edge where it should be a round one, that’s why we always make sure that we can manage their needs.”

When people arrive now, there are Covid-secure measures in place to ensure that the virus cannot spread through the home. This includes testing.

“We have to make sure that we protect our residents,” Lynne says, adding “We always offer a four-week trial period so that residents know they are happy and they are sure we are the right home

for them.”

The best way to find out is to give Lynne a call and have a chat. She hopes you’ll fall in love with Pinehurst, just as she did.

