MOTORISTS in Winnersh are being warned of overnight road closures later this month.

Highways England need to install noise barriers on the B3030 King Street Lane and have to shut the carriageway to ensure it can be carried out safely.

The work will take place by the M4 overbridge between 8pm and 5.30am Monday to Thursday, 8pm to 7am Friday and Saturday and 9pm to 5.30am on Sunday.

The work is scheduled between Wednesday, October 21, and Friday, October 30.