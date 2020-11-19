M4 closed in both directions this weekend as Smart Motorway works continue

ROAD resurfacing works are to continue on the M4 this weekend, leading to more closures.

The Smart Motorway project continues, and Highways England is to shut the motorway between junctions 8/9 (Maidenhead) and 6 (Slough East) from 8pm on Friday, November 20, to allow the works to take place.

The road is expected to reopen at 6am on Monday, November 23.

Across the weekend, the teams will resurface sections of the carriageway and trenches at a number of locations.

Both directions will be closed as a result and traffic will be diverted along the A308M, A308, A332 and the A355.

Although a lockdown is in place, and people are asked only to make essential journeys as a result, Highways England warns drivers using this stretch of road to plan ahead, allow extra time or avoid this route if possible.

For more details, log on to www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic, or call 0300 123 5000. Highways England is also on Twitter, search for @HighwaysSEAST.