The Wokingham Paper

M4 closed in both directions this weekend as Smart Motorway works continue

by Phil Creighton0
M4 Highways England
Resurfacing on the M4 earlier in the year Picture: Highways England

ROAD resurfacing works are to continue on the M4 this weekend, leading to more closures. 

The Smart Motorway project continues, and Highways England is to shut the motorway between junctions 8/9 (Maidenhead) and 6 (Slough East) from 8pm on Friday, November 20, to allow the works to take place. 

The road is expected to reopen at 6am on Monday, November 23. 

Across the weekend, the teams will resurface sections of the carriageway and trenches at a number of locations.

Both directions will be closed as a result and traffic will be diverted along the A308M, A308, A332 and the A355.

Although a lockdown is in place, and people are asked only to make essential journeys as a result, Highways England warns drivers using this stretch of road to plan ahead, allow extra time or avoid this route if possible.

For more details, log on to www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic, or call 0300 123 5000. Highways England is also on Twitter, search for @HighwaysSEAST.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Drop-in surgery plan for Finchampstead housing scheme

Gemma Davidson

How to sign up: Entries still being accepted for the Shinfield 10k on May 2

Lewis Rudd

Emergency M4 closure tonight due to fuel spillage

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.