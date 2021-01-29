M4 closure this weekend as smart motorway project continues

ANOTHER weekend closure of the M4 will take place from 8pm this evening as work on the smart motorway project continues.

Both carriageways of the road will be shut between junctions 5 (Langley) and 6 (Slough/Windsor) until 6am on Monday, February 1.

Highways England said this is to allow for extensive resurfacing, as well as a number of other essential activities associated with the motorway upgrade to make full use of the closure.

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the A4 and A355 during the closure.

Other traffic should follow local diversions. All diversions will be clearly signed.

For more details, log on to www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic), or follow on Twitter: @HighwaysSEAST.