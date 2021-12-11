M4 junctions 8/9 to 12 open as smart motorway

SECTIONS of the M4 have fully-opened as a smart motorway.

On Wednesday, December 8, the motorway fully-opened overnight between junctions 8/9 and 12.

Stopped vehicle detection and all the other safety measures are now in place in this section of the road, which has returned to the national speed limit.

Mike Grant, National Highways delivery director, said: “This new stretch of upgraded motorway will tackle congestion and will improve journey times for the number of drivers who use it every day.

“This upgrade will add vital extra capacity, improve journey times and maintain high levels of safety. Drivers will also see better information about conditions on the road ahead and enjoy smoother journeys.”

Mr Grant thanked drivers for their co-operation and understanding during the final testing phase.

He asked drivers to “bear with” National Highways as it completes the remaining section of the M4 between Hayes and Maidenhead.