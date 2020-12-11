M4 road closure: Bridge to be demolished this weekend for Smart Motorway project

A BRIDGE is going, going, and soon to be gone – and drivers will have to avoid the M4 this weekend as a result.

Highways England Smart Motorways project will switch attention away from Junctions 10-12, where it has worked over the past two weekends, to work between junctions 5 and 6.

The closure starts at 8pm from Friday, December 11, all the way through to 6am on Monday, December 14.

This is to allow Highways England to demolish the Datchet Road Bridge. This is the final bridge to be removed as part of the Smart Motorway project, which will run from junctions 3 and 12.

The first demolition took place in September last year, so this weekend marks a milestone in the project.

As the motorway connects the M4 with the M25 and central London, a diversion route is in place. It will follow the A4 and A355.

Datchet Road will also be closed from today, but will not reopen until Wednesday, December 16, with local authority diversions in place.

And Highways England are warning that work will take place day and night over the weekend to make best use of the closure.

Drivers using both stretches of the M4 during the weekend are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys if possible.

More information can be found on the Highways England website – www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic – or by calling the customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Twitter services are also available at @HighwaysSEAST.