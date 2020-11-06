M4 road closures due to Smart Motorway resurfacing works

MOTORISTS are being warned that the M4 will be closed this weekend and next as work on the so-called Smart Motorways project continues.

Highways England needs to carry out some resurfacing work needs to take place between Junction 10 (Winnersh) and Junction 11 (Reading) starting from 9pm on Friday, November 6.

The closure will run to 6am on Monday, November 9, and a diversion will be in place along the A329m and B3270.

And next weekend, the resurfacing work will continue, but run from junction 11 through to Junction 12 (Theale).

For this closure, from Friday, November 13 through to Monday, November 16, traffic will be diverted from junction 11, north up the A33 and then south along the A4 to re-join at junction12. There will be a number of overnight closures from junction 10 to 12 during the weekdays.

Drivers heading eastbound are advised to plan their journeys, allow extra time or avoid this route if possible.

Of course, during the current lockdown, motorists are asked only to make essential journeys.

For more details on the work, log on to

More information can be found on the Highways England website, www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic, or by calling the customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Local Twitter services are also available at @HighwaysSEAST