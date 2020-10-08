M4 road closures for resurfacing work from Friday through to Monday morning

THERE will be more road closures on the M4 this weekend as work to convert the road into a so-called Smart Motorway continue.

Both carriageways will be shut between junctions 5 (Langley) and 6 (Slough-Windsor) for resurfacing around the new Riding Court Road Bridge.

The works start from 8pm on Friday, October 9, and continue until 6am on Monday, October 12. As with previous closures, if the works finish in advance, the road will reopen early.

In recent weeks, Highways England has been installing the new bridge and this weekend’s activities include resurfacing a large section of the eastbound carriageway, from junction 5 to the recreation ground overbridge and adding trenches across the carriageway at several locations to install drainage piping and utilities ducting.

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the A4 and A355 during the closure. Other traffic should follow local diversions. All diversions will be clearly signed.

Highways England will provide live traffic information via its website www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic, local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile apps.

Local Twitter services are also available at @HighwaysSEAST.

For more information and to sign up for project newsletters visit: http://www.highwaysengland.co.uk/m43to12