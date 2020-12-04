Wokingham.Today

M4 to close in both directions this weekend between junctions 10 and 12

by Phil Creighton0
Resurfacing on the M4 earlier this month
Resurfacing on the M4 earlier this month Picture: Highways England

DIVERSIONS will be in place on the M4 this weekend, as Highways England continues its project to convert the road into a Smart Motorway.

The closure affects Junctions 10 (Winnersh) and 12 (Theale), meaning that anyone wanting to drive from the borough to Reading will need to drive through Reading’s town centre to do so.

Drivers using both stretches of the M4 during the weekend are advised to plan-ahead and allow extra time for their journeys if possible.

The diversion will be the A4, A33, B3270 and the A329m.

The closure runs from 8pm this evening (Friday, December 4), through to 6am on Monday, December 7.

More details will be posted on the Highways England website, www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic

It is also possible to call the customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000. 

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

