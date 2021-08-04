Madison’s 60 miles helps the work of the charity helping her

A YOUNGSTER has completed a 60-mile charity hike to help Wokingham’s children and teenagers, eight months after setting off on her journey.

Madison, 12, from Bracknell, finished her trip around the Wokingham Way last week in a bid to raise money for Just Around The Corner (JAC).

The Christian-run charity, based on Forest Road, launched in 1998 and offers learning and development therapy for children and young people across Wokingham borough.

Madison was inspired to help JAC after being supported by its team for the last two-and-a-half years – and has now raised more than £200 for the centre.

“I’ve been going for a few years now and they’ve given me a lot,” she says. “They’ve helped me with some of my problems and it’s been a really nice place to get away to.”

After setting off on the 60-mile walk around the boundary of Wokingham borough in November, the 12-year-old has not only had to navigate new terrain but also covid restrictions.

Rachel, Madison’s mother, says: “We started in November and originally wanted to complete the walk by March, but covid restrictions stopped us from driving out to some of the finishing points.

“We broke the walk down into a section a week, but had to take a big break.”

The 12-year-old says she has enjoyed getting to see new parts of the area, thanks to her walking expeditions.

“I would probably do [something like this] again,” she says. “I’ve enjoyed seeing all the wildlife because I wasn’t always walking around towns, I was in the forests and countryside.”

Rachel adds: “JAC has been so brilliant for Madison. She goes weekly and they have been absolutely fantastic

“It gives her a space which is independent from home and school where she can talk if she wants to, not talk if she doesn’t, and try out activities.

“She’s grown in self-confidence and we noticed that really quite quickly.”

n Madison is continuing to fundraise for JAC here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wokingham-way-madz