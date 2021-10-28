Wokingham.Today

Magical trail sees 88 displays around Crowthorne this week

by Laura Scardarella0
Magic and Mystery
Crowthorne's Magic and Mystery Trail will take place until this Sunday.

A RANGE of magical displays have been placed around Crowthorne this week.

The Crowthorne Magic and Mystery Trail, which is taking place until this Sunday, has seen 88 different exhibits on show for all the families to enjoy over half term.

Organised by Crowthorne Trails, the community can travel around the village to explore each display.

Maps for the trail are available for £3 at Pinewood Bar and Cafe and the Co-op on the High Street.

Participants can scan the QR code in the show window and watch the story unfold.

The event raises money for Hatch Ride Primary School along with local charity, COATS.

Organiser Deborah Southgate said: “We are raising money for local charities whilst bringing people together to enjoy the Magic and Mystery of Crowthorne.”

“We would also like to thank all the displayers for taking part, our trails are getting bigger and better every year so thank you so much for supporting this wonderful community event.”

For more details, follow Crowthorne Trails on Facebook, or log on to: crowthornetrails.org

