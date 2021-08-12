Maiden Erlegh head says he was thrilled to see pupils opening GCSE results today

“AMAZING results for an amazing year group.” That’s the report from an Earley headteacher this morning.

Paul Gibson, of Maiden Erlegh School, said he was “thrilled” to watch his Year 11 pupils open their GCSE results today.

“These results are a true testament of the work, dedication, commitment, and resilience they have demonstrated in what has been the most difficult of circumstances,” he said.

“There are some huge success stories amongst the year group, and we look forward to celebrating them with the students at our awards evening.”

Mr Gibson said results day is about celebrating the pupils’ achievements and said they will go on to do great things.

“I am proud of each and every one of them and it has been a privilege to share their joy today,” he added. “#TeamMaidenErlegh salutes you.”

Mr Gibson also thanked staff for their dedication and commitment to the Year 11s over the past five years.