Maiden Erlegh School shortlisted for national award

AN EARLEY school has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Last week, the Times Educational Supplement (TES) announced its nominations for the Schools Awards 2020, and Maiden Erlegh School has been named in the secondary school of the year section.

It is one of eight schools named, including Sedgefield Community College, County Durham; St Cecilia’s College, County Derry and Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School, Lancashire.

And it’s on the back of an Outstanding Ofsted grade in February.

“I am delighted that Maiden Erlegh School has been recognised for the education and support it provides our students,” said headteacher Paul Gibson.

“The students, staff, parents and Trust thoroughly deserve this recognition for the dedication, passion and hard work they demonstrate every day.

“In what has been a tough start to an academic year for all schools, this provides a ray of sunlight to all involved with the school.”

He added his thanks to the school’s staff, student and parents for their support.

And Mary Davies, CEO of Maiden Erlegh Trust which runs the school, said: “It is a huge accolade to be shortlisted for this award among such other great schools.

“I am very proud of all the staff and students at the school.”

To see the shortlist, visit www.tes.com/news/tes-schools-awards-2020-shortlist