Maiden Erlegh Trust launches consultation on future expansion

Education
Picture: Juraj Varga from Pixabay

THREE schools in Reading may join the Maiden Erlegh Trust as part of a merger.

The Berkshire Schools Trust, which includes St John’s Primary School, New Town Primary School and New Christ Church Primary School, is consulting on the plans.

In a joint statement from Nick Jones, chair of Maiden Erlegh Trust and Angie Morrish, chair of Berkshire Schools Trust, both said the plans are in the early stages.

“We are clear that the merger must be the right one for everyone involved, especially the pupils, students and staff,” they said.

“We believe that there is a great amount of common ground between the two organisations, both in terms of values and ethos, and our ambitions for our pupils, students and staff.”

Maiden Erlegh Trust is already responsible for three secondary schools, one primary school and one SEND school.

The formal consultation will close at noon on Monday, February 22.

If successful, the merger will be completed this September.

To get involved, parents and residents can visit: bit.ly/BST_METConsultation or email: BSTConsultation@maidenerleghtrust.org

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

