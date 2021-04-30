Maiden Erlegh Trust merger called off as stakeholder bows out

A MERGER between the Berkshire Schools Trust and Maiden Erlegh Trust has been called off.

In January, the two groups consulted on plans which could have seen the merger completed by September.

A spokesperson for The Berkshire Schools Trust, which includes St John’s Primary School, New Town Primary School and New Christ Church Primary School, said the majority of feedback was positive.

However a key stakeholder felt unable to support the proposal.

“It is with mutual regret, therefore, that we will not proceed with the merger,” they said. “We would like to thank all the staff, parents and community members who contributed to the consultation. Your feedback has been invaluable.”

Now, trustees at the Berkshire Schools Trust are in discussions with the Oxford Diocesan Board of Education and the Department for Education over next steps.

At the time of the consultation, Nick Jones, chair of Maiden Erlegh Trust and Angie Morrish, chair of Berkshire Schools Trust, both said the plans “must be right for everyone involved”.